GA schools resist arming teachers despite new law

By KATHLEEN FOODYAssociated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia school leaders are turning down a new option of arming teachers, arguing that it doesn't make kids any safer.

Officials in least two school districts have decided against arming staff. Education officials say no district is pursuing it so far.

Attacks in California, Oregon and Washington haven't swayed officials who say guns don't belong in schools.

The option is part of a law, effective July 1, that expands where Georgians can legally carry guns. Supporters say schools should consider the option to prevent violence.

Georgia is among 14 states to propose a law in 2014 allowing teachers to carry guns. Nine more states passed similar laws after a mass school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Georgia education leaders say the law pulled them into a Second Amendment discussion they never wanted.

