Amazon giving away $100 worth of apps

(NBC News) - Amazon's Fire Phone might not be shipping for another month, but the company is doing everything it can to get people hooked on its products.

One way to entice customers: free apps. The company is giving away 31 of them, collectively worth more than $100.



That includes productivity apps like Splashtop Remote Desktop (normally $8.99) and games like Sonic the Hedgehog, which usually sells for $2.99.



While Amazon would love for people to download these on their Kindle Fire tablet and Fire TV, they are also available to all Android users — provided they download Amazon's Appstore on their smartphone or tablet.



The offer is good from Friday through Saturday.