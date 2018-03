Same-sex employee benefits recall question approved for Chattanooga ballot

The Hamilton County Election Commission voted today to approve the language of the ballot question seeking to recall the city of Chattanooga's same-sex employee benefits ordinance for the Aug. 7 ballot.In an emergency meeting Friday, the election commission discussed the language as it was presented on an original petition, after City Attorney Phil Noblett send a request for alternate language.According to state law, the petitioners in a recall get to decide what the language is. Normally the city is the petitioner for ordinances.The election commission also voted to post the ordinance passed by the city council and the ballot on its website.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press