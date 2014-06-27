UPDATE: Delawanna Terrace homicide victim ID'ed

UPDATE: The victim of the homicide from 210 Delawanna Terrace has been identified as 49-year-old Wesley Eaves.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be released when available.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police says that there were signs of obvious foul play as they investigate the body of a white male found Friday morning.



No exact cause of death has been released by the Police Department as they await the Medical Examiner's report on the death.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are investigating a homicide on Delawanna Terrace.



Officers responded to a body at the location just off Pineville Road. Homicide investigators, the medical examiner and the assistant district attorney were on the scene Friday morning.



A witness on the scene says his mother-in-law at a neighboring business noticed the dead man around 6:30 a.m. in a gravel parking lot of a doctor's office.



Investigators say there was "not an intense effort" to hide the body. They cannot yet say if where the body was found is the crime scene or if it was dumped.



"There was an effort to hide the body though not an intense effort,” said Captain David Woosley. “It would not have been discovered until people came here and began going about their day."



Officials are not ready to release the cause of death. They say there is no indication this homicide is related to the most recent homicides this week.



"Does this affect the way that everyone lives in their neighborhood every day? Well certainly it does. It brings an element of unrest,” said Woosley. “Chief Fletcher has been very clear he wants people to feel safe, he wants people to be safe. And when they see incidents like this, obviously that's going to affect that. You'd be a fool for it not to."

Chief Fletcher was on the scene to assist his investigators and offer support. Friday marked his third day on the job.

"Violence in this community is very important to me and this has been a tragic week, up to and including today,” Fletcher said. “And I came here to learn what I could and offer my support."



Investigators will spend the afternoon interviewing neighbors and surrounding businesses. Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to please call (423) 698-2525.