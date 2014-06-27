Free HIV testing at Walgreens through Saturday

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Several Walgreens locations across the state are offering free HIV testing through Saturday.

The testing is being offered in conjunction with the Greater Than AIDS campaign. Locations of participating Walgreens are available at greaterthan.org .

Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner said in a news release that all Tennesseans who are sexually active should get tested because "knowing your HIV status is crucial to slowing the epidemic of HIV and AIDS."

In addition to the Walgreens testing, Tennessee Department of Health clinics offer free, confidential testing and counselling, year-round. A list of county health departments is at health.state.tn.us/localdepartments.htm.

Information on other HIV testing sites is at www.HIVtest.org. The information is also available to mobile phones users who send a text message with their zip code to 566948, or "KNOWIT."

