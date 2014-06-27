Calhoun post-prom rape case heads to grand jury

A Gilmer County,GA,grand jury will hear evidence against three former Calhoun High School athletes accused of sexually abusing a fellow student.

When the grand jury meets next week, Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney Alison Sosebee will present her case against Fields Benjamin Chapman, Andrew Isaac Haynes and Damon Avery Johnson. The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office arrested the 18-year-olds on charges of aggravated sexual battery and underage consumption of alcohol stemming from a party on May 11 after Calhoun High School's prom.

The grand jury session begins Monday and jurors will hear evidence for several cases throughout the week. On Thursday, Sosebee declined to say when specifically she would present evidence in the Chapman, Haynes and Johnson case.



During grand jury proceedings, prosecutors present evidence and ask jurors to indict a specific defendant or defendants. This is one step in proceedings that could end with a jury trial.



