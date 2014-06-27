Showers, storms possible this weekend - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Showers, storms possible this weekend

By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
(WRCB) - Periods of rain and storms remain in the forecast through the weekend. Drier and much hotter weather on tap next week.

Plenty of humidity Friday leads to scattered showers across the Tennessee Valley, especially for the afternoon hours. Storms are possible, but ample cloud cover should keep the atmosphere more stable. Look for highs in the upper 80s in the city. Showers fade tonight with a low around 70°.

For the weekend some scattered showers and storms could reappear Saturday and Sunday, so don't pack your away your rain gear. Highs reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows in the upper 60s to 70°.

Monday may bring some isolated showers with highs in the lower 90s. A big heat bubble will settle in over the Tennessee Valley Tuesday through Thursday with little chance for rain or storms and high soaring into the middle 90s. Stay hydrated and don't over-exert yourself while outdoors. The heat index will climb to near 100° or just above.

Here's a link to heat safety tips. Please be careful out there!

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest.  - Nick Austin
