A tale of two pizza joints

CHATTANOOGA, TN
Dining out this weekend?

The inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department had a great week, reporting no failing grades among the 27 restaurants inspected.

Not a lot of restaurant inspections are taking place as the team continues to visit public pools in our area.

Remember we do give the low score and that's an 82. Employees need to toss this score around and make some changes in the kitchen at Hill City Pizza on Frazier Avenue.

According to Chief Inspector Jack Falcon, flies don't need to be in the kitchen, ham was out of temperature, utensils need a good cleaning, the floor was filthy and the walls need repairing. Also, food was left uncovered in the walk-in cooler.

The high score of the week, speaking of pizza, is Rosselli's Pizzeria on Ooltewah-Ringgold road. They should be rolling in the dough with a very impressive score of 99. Thanks to those employees for their hard work

Remember, any complaints about a restaurant, hotel or motel, day care or a place you work out, call the Hamilton County Health Department  Hotline at (423) 209-8110 or feel free to email me and I'll pass your comments to the Health Department.

Enjoy your meal!
