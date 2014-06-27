UPDATE: Violence continues with early morning drive-by shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Violence continues with early morning drive-by shooting

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Chattanooga police are investigating the eighth shooting in a week. Police responded to the 4500 block of 10th Avenue on a person shot just before 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Investigators say a 17-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim told police unknown suspects shot him while he was walking in the area.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators believe it may be a drive-by shooting.

The victim's identity and suspect information have not been released at this time.

