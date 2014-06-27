Detectives looking for mailbox thieves - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Detectives looking for mailbox thieves

Posted: Updated:
By Cheri Burt, Producer
Connect
Detectives in McMinn County are searching for three women they say are involved in a fraud ring. 

The sheriff's office says they've been stealing from mailboxes.

According to a release, this case started back in March.  The women are accused of stealing mail, searching for checks, and altering them. Some checks over 5-hundred dollars have been altered, re- written to themselves.

Detectives believe two of the women to be Stephanie Scott of Decatur  and Carey Skelton of Athens. The third woman has not been identified.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.