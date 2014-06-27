Detectives looking for mailbox thieves Posted: Friday, June 27, 2014 12:17 AM EDT Updated: Friday, June 27, 2014 4:42 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Detectives in McMinn County are searching for three women they say are involved in a fraud ring.



The sheriff's office says they've been stealing from mailboxes.



According to a release, this case started back in March. The women are accused of stealing mail, searching for checks, and altering them. Some checks over 5-hundred dollars have been altered, re- written to themselves.



Detectives believe two of the women to be Stephanie Scott of Decatur and Carey Skelton of Athens. The third woman has not been identified.

