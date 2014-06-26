Mattress fire in apartment displaces residents in entire complex - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mattress fire in apartment displaces residents in entire complex

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Chattanooga fire investigators are sifting through the remains of an apartment after a fire.  Residents of the entire complex are "bunking" somewhere else.

About a dozen people, and two dogs are homeless.
Officials say the blaze started on a mattress at a 5-unit apartment building on Hamilton Avenue in North Chattanooga around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Residents in the bottom apartment say everyone got out safely, including their family pet, which was initially left inside.

The fire damaged wiring in the building so the power had to be cut off and as a precaution, all residents of the complex are staying elsewhere.

The Red Cross is reportedly assisting all the families impacted.

Damages are estimated at 20-thousand dollars.


