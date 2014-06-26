Tennessee city renames itself after Rocky Top song Posted: Thursday, June 26, 2014 10:53 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2014 10:53 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A former mining town in East Tennessee has changed its name to Rocky Top on a gamble that the popularity of the bluegrass standard will bring prosperity.



Tim Sharp, mayor of the town formerly known as Lake City, confirmed the Thursday night vote. It came after a failed last-minute bid by publishers of the song to stop the change in federal court.



The song that declares, "Rocky Top, you'll always be home, sweet home, to me," has been recorded by dozens of performers over the years, including Dolly Parton.



A group of developers thinks the name has the cachet to attract tourists. They have promised to build a complex that includes a 3-D animated theater, a live music venue, an indoor-outdoor waterpark and a 500-seat paddleboat restaurant.



