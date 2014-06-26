Former Chick-fil-A employee accused of robbing KFC Posted: Thursday, June 26, 2014 10:43 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2014 10:43 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - A man who worked at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in northern South Carolina has been accused of robbing a KFC.



Fifty-year-old old Jeffrey Coley is accused of taking $516 from the KFC in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Monday.



Police say Coley pulled a gun at the drive-thru at KFC and demanded cash. Coley was arrested Tuesday after a chase. Police say the cash drawer was still in the vehicle.



He's charged with armed robbery, possession of a gun during a violent crime, failure to stop for police and possession of methamphetamine. It wasn't clear whether he has an attorney.



Chick-fil-A spokesman Mark Baldwin tells a South Carolina paper, Coley was fired June 18 from a restaurant in Indian Land when he failed to show up to work two consecutive days.



