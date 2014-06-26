Want a soda in New York City? Now you can super-size it Posted: Thursday, June 26, 2014 10:36 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2014 10:36 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Thirsty New Yorkers can get any size soda they choose. Thursday, the city's cap on sugary drink sizes was permanently put to rest in court.

Last March, under Mayor Bloomberg, the city's Board of Health banned the sale of any sodas over 16 ounces.

The ban was repealed by a lower court in July.

The ruling claimed the board over-stepped their bounds, instead of establishing health regulations, they created a law.

Thursday New York's highest court supported that ruling, so the ban on sugary drinks over 16 ounces has been defeated once and for all.





