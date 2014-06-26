The battle continues between Hutcheson and Erlanger Posted: Thursday, June 26, 2014 10:10 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2014 10:16 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The battle continues between Hutcheson Medical Center and Erlanger Health System.



Attorneys representing Hutcheson have responded to a federal lawsuit by filing a counterclaim against Erlanger.

The hospitals were in the process of mediating the dispute over Erlanger's management of Hutcheson when Erlanger slammed Hutcheson with a lawsuit for 550-thousand dollars in January.

And a second suit of 21-million dollars in February.

Hutcheson's counterclaims seek to recover millions of dollars in damages as a result of Erlanger 's contract breaches under the management agreement.



