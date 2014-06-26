The battle continues between Hutcheson and Erlanger - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

The battle continues between Hutcheson and Erlanger

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - The battle continues between Hutcheson Medical Center and Erlanger Health System.

Attorneys representing Hutcheson have responded to a federal lawsuit by filing a counterclaim against Erlanger.
The hospitals were in the process of mediating the dispute over Erlanger's management of Hutcheson when Erlanger slammed Hutcheson with a lawsuit for 550-thousand dollars in January.
And a second suit of 21-million dollars in February.     
Hutcheson's counterclaims seek to recover millions of dollars in damages as a result of Erlanger's contract breaches under the management agreement.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.