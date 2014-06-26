McMinn Co. man in trouble for hiding in a closet of a house wher - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

McMinn Co. man in trouble for hiding in a closet of a house where he didn't belong

Posted: Updated:
MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - A McMinn County man is in trouble with the law, again, after he was reportedly found hiding in a closet, in a house where he didn't belong.
Dejoin Roberson has been charged with aggravated burglary..
The home in which he was spotted is on Pike Street in Athens.
Earlier this year he was arrested for allegedly punting a cat and charged with animal cruelty.

