Marion crash unleashes runaway bulldozer Posted: Thursday, June 26, 2014 9:55 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2014 11:52 PM EDT



"It's actually lucky that I'm not working a fatality up on I-24 or 134," says Tennessee Highway Patrol Officer Anthony Gibson after a two-vehicle accident between a pick-up truck and a tractor trailer Thursday night unleashes a runaway bulldozer in the process.

"The tractor trailer tried to maneuver," explains Gibson. "To keep from hitting anybody else."

Gibson says it began around 5pm CST when the pick-up truck lost control on I-24 near Jasper, hit the tractor trailer, sending the big rig into a guard-rail, and snapping the chains securing the heavy equipment loaded on the back of the carrier.

"It basically rolled off the tractor trailer and onto state route 134 blocking traffic," says Gibson, while closing one lane of I-24 westbound for hours.

"There were no injuries in this accident luckily, just a big traffic problem," says Gibson after a two-hour clean-up.

The THP is investigating, no word on whether any citations will be issued.




