Career preparation centers to open across Chattanooga

Chattanooga city officials are working to give people a pathway to a future career. Five career preparation centers are opening across town. The City of Chattanooga's Department of Youth & Family Development will connect workers to training opportunities and help with job searches.



Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke says, in time, the city will improve with a higher employment rate.Officials say by the end of 2014, all 18 Youth & Family Development Centers will have a career preparation center.