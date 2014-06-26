Career preparation centers to open across Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Career preparation centers to open across Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga city officials are working to give people a pathway to a future career.  Five career preparation centers are opening across town.  The City of Chattanooga's Department of Youth & Family Development will connect workers to training opportunities and help with job searches.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke says, in time,  the city will improve with a higher employment rate.

Officials say by the end of 2014, all 18 Youth & Family Development Centers will have  a career preparation center.

