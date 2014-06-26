KFC adding bling to it's line-up Posted: Thursday, June 26, 2014 7:59 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2014 7:59 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

If you've ever had a meal you didn't want to forget, you're going to love this.

Kentucky Fried Chicken fans can now own a gold-plated chicken "wang" necklace.

And the best part, the necklace will be created from a real KFC bone.

The Kentucky Company has teamed up with jeweler to create these one of a kind necklaces.

A limited run of twenty gold necklaces will go on sale online starting at 10:00 am Friday.

The small 14-carat gold plated chicken "wang" necklace will sell for $130.

A large "wang" necklace will go for $160.





