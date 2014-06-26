KFC adding bling to it's line-up - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

KFC adding bling to it's line-up

By Cheri Burt, Producer
If you've ever had a meal you didn't want to forget, you're going to love this.
Kentucky Fried Chicken fans can now own a gold-plated chicken "wang" necklace. 
And the best part, the necklace will be created from a real KFC bone.
The Kentucky Company has teamed up with jeweler to create these one of a kind necklaces.  
A limited run of twenty gold necklaces will go on sale online starting at 10:00 am Friday.
The small 14-carat gold plated chicken "wang" necklace will sell for $130. 
A large "wang" necklace will go for $160.


