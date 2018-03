No more shots: Flu mist is better for children Posted: Thursday, June 26, 2014 7:29 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2014 7:29 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A group of government advisors says kids should get flu mist, the nasal flu vaccine, instead of the shot.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has recommended children aged two to eight receive the needle-free flu vaccine called Flu Mist.

The committee confirms the nasal vaccine is more effective than the shot for this age group.

Children under age two will still need to get the regular flu shot.