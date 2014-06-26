Pedestrian hit by train in Catoosa County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pedestrian hit by train in Catoosa County

RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) -

One person is dead after being hit by a train.

It happened Wednesday night around 10:13 at a train trestle south of Ringgold.

Seventeen-year-old Christian Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.  Investigators with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office and Ringgold Police Department found that Hall was struck while walking on the trestle. 

Investigators do not believe foul play was involved.  

The investigation continues.  



 

