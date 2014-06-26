Gingrich endorses Alexander in GOP Senate primary - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gingrich endorses Alexander in GOP Senate primary

Posted: Updated:
Newt Gingrich. AP photo Newt Gingrich. AP photo

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is siding with U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander in Tennessee's Republican primary, which includes a tea party challenger.

Gingrich endorsed Alexander on Thursday, saying the Tennessean's experience is needed to fix the problems in Washington.

The former presidential candidate backed the second-term senator's policies, saying he fights for lower taxes, less bureaucracy and greater take-home pay.

Gingrich's endorsement puts a well-known conservative voice behind Alexander as the senator tries to fend off rivals within his party.

Alexander is being challenged in the GOP primary by tea party-styled state Rep. Joe Carr of Murfreesboro and Memphis radio station owner George Flinn. Carr says Alexander is not conservative enough for Tennessee voters.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.