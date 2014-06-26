Gingrich endorses Alexander in GOP Senate primary

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is siding with U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander in Tennessee's Republican primary, which includes a tea party challenger.

Gingrich endorsed Alexander on Thursday, saying the Tennessean's experience is needed to fix the problems in Washington.

The former presidential candidate backed the second-term senator's policies, saying he fights for lower taxes, less bureaucracy and greater take-home pay.

Gingrich's endorsement puts a well-known conservative voice behind Alexander as the senator tries to fend off rivals within his party.

Alexander is being challenged in the GOP primary by tea party-styled state Rep. Joe Carr of Murfreesboro and Memphis radio station owner George Flinn. Carr says Alexander is not conservative enough for Tennessee voters.

