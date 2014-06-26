Chief Fletcher starts the job working two homicides

Chattanooga’s new police chief spent his first day helping solve two homicides in the city.



Day one on the job for Chief Fred Fletcher began and ended with phone calls from crime scenes and two separate but seemingly unrelated shooting deaths.



The first victim was found shot to death Wednesday morning in a rental car off Moore Road. Fletcher said he met with the victim’s family that morning and told them he’s giving his best effort to solve their family member’s murder.



“And that we're going to do everything we can -- creatively and professionally and partnership-wise -- to find the person who hurt your loved one and that we're going to everything we can to make sure it doesn't happen to someone else's loved one,” Fletcher said he told the victim’s family.



But later Wednesday night it did happen to someone else’s loved one. Police found a second man shot dead in a Land Rover off Bennett Avenue.



"Another tragic loss of somebody's loved one, somebody's friend, somebody's brother and I was on the phone all night with the leadership team and investigators learning about what happened,” Fletcher said.



Fletcher comes into his role as the city is still in the early stages of the Violence Reduction Initiative. The VRI started in March and offers violent offenders the resources to change their lives or face harsh federal sentences.



"Chattanooga is a solution-oriented city,” Fletcher said. “We have history of results and I think that the community is very excited about finding a solution to the violence in recent years."



Fletcher said Wednesday was a challenging day for the community and for him personally. Fletcher said running helps him process the day’s events after an emotionally-draining day.



“I'm a runner so last night I went out and ran for about 8 miles and spent the time thinking about what I can do to help the families of the current victims and families of potential and future victims be safe in our community,” Fletcher said.