Convicted rapist accused of preying again

In 1995, he was convicted of an attempt to commit first degree murder.

In 1999, he was convicted of two counts aggravated rape and sentenced to six years on each count, records show. He was found guilty violating the sex offender registry in 2007 and received a two-year suspended sentence.

In 2009, he was sentenced to four years for aggravated assault.

As of Thursday morning, Bradley remained in jail on a $600,000 bond. His next court date is set for July 1 before Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom .

A 53-year-old Chattanooga violent sex offender is accused of brutally raping a 24-year-old woman inside a vacant house this week.Willie James Bradley faces two counts of aggravated rape and one count of false imprisonment.Police found large amounts of blood on the walls and floors of the vacant home in the 2000 block of Milne Street, according to the affidavit of complaint. The woman was covered in blood when she arrived at a hospital.The woman told police that she was riding with a friend who stopped to pick up a male at the Kanku’s, 3440 Wilcox Blvd. The victim said she had to use the bathroom.The accused attacker told her he knew a spot. He took her to a vacant home on Milne Street, according the affidavit.Once inside, the woman told police that she was grabbed by the hair and forced to perform a sex act on the attacker. The more she fought him, the more violent he became.He repeatedly punched her before forcing her to have intercourse. The attacker eventually fled the area.The woman viewed an eight person photo lineup where she identified Bradley as the man who raped her.Records show Bradley last reported to a probation officer on June 16. The rape took place nine days later.Bradley has violent criminal history in Hamilton County, according to court records.