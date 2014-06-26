UPDATE: Truck driver recovering after morning crash

UPDATE: A truck driver is recovering after a serious crash on Interstate 75.



It happened early Thursday morning in Bradley County. Responders say a semi side-swiped an SUV that was pulled off on the interstate around mile marker 31.



Responders originally thought the semi took off, but found it crashed into a wooded area a short time later.



When crews got to the cab of the truck, they couldn’t even see the driver through the mangled metal inside. They could only hear his voice.



“That crash, kind of put you in the mind of some of the ones we worked 20 years ago,” Stan Clark with Bradley County EMS said.



For two hours, crews worked to get to the driver. He was later flown to Erlanger in Chattanooga.



Stan Clark has worked as an emergency responder for 30 years. He says crashes like this one are unique because of how careful they must be when getting someone out.



“It’s not one of those situations where you run in and start cutting and pulling things. It’s done systematically and it’s done safely,” Clark added.



It took crews nearly six hours to clear the scene. The 18 wheeler was carrying rolls of paper, each weighing around 6,000 lbs.



The driver of the SUV was not hurt in the crash.



At last check, the driver of the semi was listed in serious condition.

