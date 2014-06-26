Southside neighbors sound off about Track 29 noise behind the Chattanooga Choo Choo

Some Southside residents say their nights start so calm, so peaceful. And then, across the train tracks …Memphis rapper Juicy J takes the stage: “Light our blunt baby,” he commands, “let’s get ignorant.”In her own home on Jefferson Street, Gayle Schoenborn notices her windows rattling. She turns the TV up, but it can’t compete with the bass coming out of the speakers at Track 29.Some of Schoenborn’s neighbors say a similar episode unfolds inside their homes during concerts at the music venue behind the Chattanooga Choo Choo. Jim Ray feels the bass thumping in his chest. Dottie Youells hears her walls shaking on Adams Street.

