How much money was really stolen from Bessie Smith Strut?

Torrey Hines admitted to using his key to enter the Bessie Smith Cultural Center on the early morning of June 10. He admitted to using a sledgehammer to break holes in an office door. He admitted to spray-painting racial slurs on the wall to mislead police.And he admitted to stealing a lot of money from a desk drawer in the hours following the Strut festival.But Hines, a 35-year-old who worked at the center, did not admit to stealing even half the total amount of money that officials at the center say is missing.During an interview at the police service center on Monday, Hines brought a box containing $39,921 and said that he had spent about $2,500 on bills and gas. But that was all he took, he told police.