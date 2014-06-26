How much money was really stolen from Bessie Smith Strut? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

How much money was really stolen from Bessie Smith Strut?

Posted: Updated:
By David Cobb, Knoxville News Sentinel
Chattanoogans crowd MLK Blvd. during the Bessie Smith Strut. Photo by Shawn Paik/Times Free Press Chattanoogans crowd MLK Blvd. during the Bessie Smith Strut. Photo by Shawn Paik/Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Torrey Hines admitted to using his key to enter the Bessie Smith Cultural Center on the early morning of June 10. He admitted to using a sledgehammer to break holes in an office door. He admitted to spray-painting racial slurs on the wall to mislead police.

And he admitted to stealing a lot of money from a desk drawer in the hours following the Strut festival.

But Hines, a 35-year-old who worked at the center, did not admit to stealing even half the total amount of money that officials at the center say is missing.

During an interview at the police service center on Monday, Hines brought a box containing $39,921 and said that he had spent about $2,500 on bills and gas. But that was all he took, he told police.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.