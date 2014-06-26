College stations protest Ga. public radio deal

ATLANTA (AP) - Nearly 50 college radio stations are joining a protest against replacing Georgia State University student DJ's with public radio programming.

The 47 stations will broadcast an hour of programming on Thursday from the university's student-run station, WRAS.

It's part of an ongoing campaign against a deal between the university and Georgia Public Broadcasting. The agreement would move student DJs online between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. while GPB programming broadcasts on 88.5 FM in Atlanta.

The start date was pushed back to June 29 from the original plan of June 2.

University and GPB officials say the change will create opportunities for students to learn radio and TV from the public station. WRAS supporters want to keep the station run by students and on daytime radio.

