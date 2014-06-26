More hot weather with isolated storms here and there

Good Thursday! Another hot day ahead with a good deal of sunshine. More chances for storms through the weekend. Getting even hotter next week.Thursday will be hot again under partly cloudy skies with highs around 90°. With just enough moisture in the atmosphere there's a chance for a few isolated "hit or miss" showers and storms in the Tennessee Valley during the afternoon and evening. Some isolated showers may continue overnight with lows around 70°. On Friday showers and storms become a bit more numerous across the region with highs in the upper 80s.This weekend will be hot and humid with scattered storms on Saturday and isolated storms on Sunday. Most of these will occur late in the afternoon and evening hours with highs returning to the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.The heat turns up a bit next week with highs approaching the middle 90s Monday through Wednesday with heat indices climbing to near 100°. Chances for storms during this time period are low.. Please be careful out there!Download thefor the latest. - Nick Austin