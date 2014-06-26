North GA man faces up to 40 years in prison for child molestation

A north Georgia child molester faces to 40 years in prison.

Thirty-nine-year-old Darrel Abercrombie was convicted by a Murray County jury, Wednesday, on two counts of child molestation



He was arrested back in March of 2012 after two victims reported to adults what he had done.

It took the jury just 20 minutes to reach their verdict.



Abercrombie faces 5-to-20 years on each count. His sentencing is scheduled for August 20th.



