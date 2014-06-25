World Cup watch party at Miller Plaza Thursday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

World Cup watch party at Miller Plaza Thursday

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - If you're looking for a good view of the USA v Germany match Thursday.

You can catch the World Cup game on a 70 inch big screen and four 55 inch screens in Miller Plaza.

River City Company is hosting a watch party.  You can cheer on USA beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the Waterhouse Pavilion area.

The US Soccer Coach Jurgen Klinsmann tweeted an excuse from work note Wednesday night, urging fans to watch the game. If you think it'd work for your boss, you can find the note here.



Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.