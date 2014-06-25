Fourteen-year-old charged with shooting and killing a woman in DeKalb Co. AL Posted: Wednesday, June 25, 2014 11:11 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, June 25, 2014 11:11 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A 14-year-old is behind bars for allegedly shooting and killing of a Mount Vernon woman. The juvenile was taken into custody after deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call on County Road-99, just after one o'clock Tuesday.



Deputies found 38-year-old Kelena Annette Hicks in the living room of her mobile home suffering from a gunshot wound, she later passed away at the hospital.



The juvenile was taken to a detention center in Anniston, Alabama, where he will stay until his hearing.



Sheriff Jimmy Harris says quote, "this is one of the most disturbing cases I have had to deal with in my career."



We will keep you updated on any new details.



