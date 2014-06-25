Fourteen-year-old charged with shooting and killing a woman in D - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fourteen-year-old charged with shooting and killing a woman in DeKalb Co. AL

Posted: Updated:
DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WRCB) - A 14-year-old is behind bars for allegedly shooting and killing of a Mount Vernon woman.  The juvenile was taken into custody after deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call on County Road-99, just after one o'clock Tuesday.

Deputies found 38-year-old Kelena Annette Hicks in the living room of her mobile home suffering from a gunshot wound, she later passed away at the hospital.

The juvenile was taken to a detention center in Anniston, Alabama, where he will stay until his hearing.

Sheriff Jimmy Harris says quote, "this is one of the most disturbing cases I have had to deal with in my career."

We will keep you updated on any new details.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.