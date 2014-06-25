UPDATE: Bennett Avenue shooting victim identified

UPDATE: Police have identified the victim in Wednesday night's shooting on Bennett Avenue as 41-year-old Charles James King.

King was found in a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and died at the scene.

PREVIOUS STORY: One person is dead in Chattanooga's latest shooting. It happened around 10, Wednesday evening, in the 14-hundred block of Bennett Avenue.

Chattanooga Police will only say a black male is the victim. He was found shot in a vehicle near the intersection.

