Crime Stoppers: Woman Steals from Purse, Goes on 4 Month Spree

The picture this week, comes from surveillance video at a local pharmacy. It shows the woman we are seeking entering in early February. She was not looking to steal drugs, or to pilfer the cash drawer, as one might expect. Instead, she heads straight to the employee lounge and once there, into a worker's handbag.

From that purse, police tell us, this criminal took a cell phone, driver's license, social security card, checkbook, and credit cards, which she used at stores across East Ridge and in Chattanooga.

She looks to be a white female in her late 20's to mid-30's. She is between 5'3" and 5'7", and probably weighs 140 lbs. to 160 lbs. Over the last four months, she has continued to use the victim's info and cards, numerous times. On one such occasion, she was seen driving a green Jeep Liberty.

Help us track her down and put an end to this case of identity theft.

If you have a name, a location, or any other morsel of information on this suspect or this crime, and that bit leads to an arrest, up to $1,000 cash is available, no questions asked. A police officer may answer the phone or return your call, but he will never ask your identity.

Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333