UPDATE: Victim identified in South Terrace homicide

UPDATE: Chattanooga police have identified the victim in Tuesday night's homicide at 4700 South Terrace as Cedric Mikes, age 32.

PREVIOUS STORY: Overnight Tuesday, Chattanooga Police investigate a car which ran off the road near the Moore and South Terrace Roads intersection, and discover its driver deceased.

"It obviously wasn't a traffic accident," said Chattanooga Police Captain David Woosley of the victim's apparent cause of death. Woosley says it appeared that the victim suffered gunshots and is believed to have local ties despite the car he died in having Alabama license plates.



"The vehicle appears to be a rental car, we are currently seeking the person who actually rented the vehicle, it was not him and as soon as we get that verified obviously we'll have some more suspect information, more things to work on," said Woosley at the scene.



Police got the call a little after 2 am Wednesday and shutdown the intersection for hours as homicide detectives began the painstaking detail of evidence collection.



"You saw us earlier recovering evidence from the roadway, some of that may prove to be roadway dispersals if you will or trash, but until we can prove otherwise, everything is evidence which is why you saw us recovering all of that," Woosley told Channel 3.



Officers re-opened the area to accommodate the morning rush hour traffic, but are keeping any early details of the case close to the vest.



"We do have some potential leads, but I can't release them either, once again, we'd really rather them not find out by watching the news that we're looking for them," said Woosley.



Police have yet to identify the victim beyond their initial description of a black male.



If you have any information that may assist the investigation, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.











