Fire at TN wildlife facility kills dozens of animals

JOELTON, TN (AP) - A fire at a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Middle Tennessee has killed 70 animals.

Lane Brody, who is chairman and CEO of Walden's Puddle, told WKRN-TV (http://bit.ly/1lTHrul) that at least one of every species was killed Monday in the blaze that began in a dryer in a laundry room.

Brody said recently installed smoke detectors kept the damage from being worse at the facility in Joelton.

She said animals injured in the blaze are continuing to get treatment for smoke inhalation. They are being kept in outside enclosures while crews clean up the site.

The facility says it is currently admitting only animals that are in critical condition.

Information from: WKRN-TV, http://www.wkrn.com/

