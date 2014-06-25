Cleveland State gets accreditation warning - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cleveland State gets accreditation warning

By Ben Benton, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CLEVELAND, TN (Times Free Press) - Cleveland State Community College's accrediting organization has warned the school in a year-long sanction for failure to comply with requirements.

The college's accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges remains intact and the warning did not trigger a visit from a special committee, but Cleveland State President Bill Seymour says fixes are already in the works.

Seymour, who assumed his post in January after the school's 10-year report was submitted to the commission in 2013, said the warning related to failure to meet one core requirement indicates "we haven't instituted a system and culture of continuous planning and assessment that ensures comprehensive effectiveness over time."

