UPDATE: Fatal semi/car accident in Rhea County claims second life

The semi involved in the accident rests on the embankment, as tow truck stabilize it Wednesday. Photo by Jared Guest/WRCBtv.com

Traffic has been re-routed around the accident scene as the investigation continues. Photo by Sara Sidery/WRCBtv.com

UPDATE: Dayton police have confirmed that Anna Kyle, driver of the Geo prism involved in yesterday's accident, died earlier Thursday morning at the hospital. She was transported there in critical condition Wednesday after the accident.



UPDATE: Dayton police have identified the elderly couple involved in the Wednesday morning accident in Dayton. Police say 89-year-old Gilford Kyle, was killed on impact. His wife, Anna is in critical condition at Erlanger.

Police say the couple turned their 1995 Geo Prism in front of the tractor-trailer.

PREVIOUS STORY: A tractor trailer and an automobile collided Wednesday morning on U.S. 27 in Rhea County.

The accident, near the WalMart in Dayton has reportedly claimed one life. Traffic has been re-routed around the accident scene as the investigation continues.



Sgt. Dean Smith of the Dayton Police Department has confirmed to Channel 3 at least one fatality in the auto involved in the accident.



Another person has been transported by ambulance to Erlanger, with no word on that person's condition.



The driver of the semi was said to be examined and released from a nearby hospital.



The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting the Dayton Police Department with the investigation.



The car was partially destroyed in the accident, and the semi ran up an embankment after the accident.



Motorists in the area should expect delays.



