'Rocky Top' music publisher gets appeal for town re-naming

KNOXVILLE, TN (AP) - The publisher of the bluegrass standard "Rocky Top" is asking a federal appeals court to reconsider a request to stop the East Tennessee town of Lake City from trying to cash in on the song's fame.

The Lake City Council is scheduled to vote on Thursday whether to change the town's name to the song title. A group of developers has promised to build a massive tourist complex in the town of 1,800 if the change goes through.

Gatlinburg-based House of Bryant owns the rights to the song. The company sued the town and developers in March.

A federal judge in Knoxville ruled in May against putting a hold on the development plans while the case works its way through the courts.

On Tuesday, House of Bryant appealed that decision.

