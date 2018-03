Tavern owner's lawsuit claims 'campaign of harassment' by LaFayette officials

Doug and Glenda Ellis, left, of Chickamauga, Ga., enjoy lunch at the Chattanooga Street Tavern in LaFayette, Ga. Photo by Tim Barber/Times Free Press

That action spurred Davis to conspire with city police to ruin the

Loveladys

' businesses and run them out of town, the lawsuit filed by Michael Lovelady's Ringgold-based attorney Clifton "Skip" Patty alleges.