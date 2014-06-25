Tavern owner's lawsuit claims 'campaign of harassment' by LaFaye - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tavern owner's lawsuit claims 'campaign of harassment' by LaFayette officials

By Tim Omarzu, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Doug and Glenda Ellis, left, of Chickamauga, Ga., enjoy lunch at the Chattanooga Street Tavern in LaFayette, Ga. Photo by Tim Barber/Times Free Press Doug and Glenda Ellis, left, of Chickamauga, Ga., enjoy lunch at the Chattanooga Street Tavern in LaFayette, Ga. Photo by Tim Barber/Times Free Press
LAFAYETTE, GA (Times Free Press) - Michael Lovelady was welcomed when he returned to his hometown of LaFayette in 2010 and made substantial investments there. He opened a restaurant and a pub and restored a strip of vacant commercial buildings anchored by the burned-out Mars Theater. Then his son, Gary Lovelady, exchanged explicit photographs with the wife of City Councilman Christopher Davis, according to details of a civil lawsuit filed in Walker County Superior Court.

That action spurred Davis to conspire with city police to ruin the Loveladys' businesses and run them out of town, the lawsuit filed by Michael Lovelady's Ringgold-based attorney Clifton "Skip" Patty alleges.

"Davis approached Lovelady and demanded that Lovelady make his son Gary leave town," Patty wrote. "When he refused, Davis vowed that he would run the plaintiffs out of LaFayette and out of business."

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
