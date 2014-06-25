Bradley County family loses home in morning fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bradley County family loses home in morning fire

CHARLESTON (WRCB) - A man and woman escaped a burning home early Wednesday morning in Bradley County.

The fire began at 1:39 a.m. at a house on 7989 Eureka Road in Charleston, TN.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find the house fully involved with flames.

The adult male and female occupants escaped the burning home unharmed, according to Stan Clark of Bradley County EMS.

Paramedics evaluated the pair on the scene but neither required transportation to the hospital.

Bradley County Fire and Rescue was the responding fire agency. The residence is considered a total loss and no word yet on what caused the fire.

