Graphic ads target smokers

Wednesday, June 25, 2014

Images from the CDC anti-smoking campaign.

(NBC News)- A graphic ad campaign from the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention aimed at helping smokers quit will soon hit the airwaves.



The ads tell real-life stories of tobacco's dangers.



One shows a smoker's scars from having part of her lung removed. Another shows another smoker left without teeth because of gum disease.



Although one ad shows Terrie Hall just days before her death, smoking cessation experts say it's not the fear of dying that prompts smokers to quit, it's the thought of disability and disfigurement.



"The reason for doing this is really that's what smokers told us they believe would be the most effective," says the CDC's Dr. Tim McAfee.



The CDC credits similar ads that began airing in 2012 with prompting more than 100,000 people to quit smoking.



1-800-Quit-Now is the national hotline to learn more about quitting smoking.



