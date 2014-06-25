'Speeding' Horse Caught by Highway Camera

MAINZ, Germany - A horse was caught on camera breaking the speed limit in Germany last month, leading authorities in the city of Eppstein to suspect they had caught a glimpse of a rising equine star.A speed camera "flashed" the animal supposedly doing 36 mph in a 31-mph-zone on a country road outside the historic town near Frankfurt. The photo taken last month was released on Monday.It turns out the snapshot of the tubby and shaggy equine was triggered by a speeding vehicle, which can be seen in the photo behind the horse's tail end. City officials decided the driver could not be fined because the license plate had was obscured by the horse.The speeding ticket would have cost 10 euros, or $13.