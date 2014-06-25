Apison Pike widening gets green light - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Apison Pike widening gets green light

By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
A truck heads toward Collegedale on Apison Pike.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Tennessee's transportation chief pledged Tuesday that the $22.5 million widening of Apison Pike -- seen as key for McKee Foods and easing Collegedale area traffic tie-ups -- will go forward despite federal funding worries.

But, plans to extend the highway to East Brainerd Road could run into problems unless the shortfall in the federal Highway Trust Fund is cleared up, said state Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer.

That's not the only huge Hamilton County project that could be affected.

The planned improvements to U.S. 27 in downtown Chattanooga from Olgiati Bridge to Interstate 24 could fall victim to that same shortfall, officials said.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.



