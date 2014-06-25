UPDATE: Man found shot to death inside rental car near Moore Road

Chattanooga police believe a man died from multiple gunshot wounds as he was driving near Moore Road.

Police initially responded to a report of a fatal crash on Moore Road near South Terrace Road just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a black male dead inside a rental car.



Investigators are treating the case as a homicide investigation.

The victim, who is a Chattanooga resident, has not been identified.



The car veered down an embankment. Officers on scene were out with flashlights looking for pieces of evidence.

A tow truck arrived on scene around 6 a.m. to retrieve the vehicle. Traffic at the Moore Road exit was re-opened just before 7 a.m.



The scene is about 100 yards away from where police investigated another homicide in December. Richard Manning, 62, shot and killed 39-year-old Alex Gallman during a road rage incident Dec. 17 at the intersection of South Moore Road and North Terrace Road.



