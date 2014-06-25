Getting a small break from stormy weather - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Getting a small break from stormy weather

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Good Wednesday! Rain and storm chances are lower the next couple days compared to the past few. Also, temperatures are heating up again.

Slightly drier air moves into the Tennessee Valley Wednesday and Thursday, keeping showers and storms more isolated. So fewer neighborhoods are getting wet the next couple days in comparison to the past few days. Highs warm back to the upper 80s to 90° in the city with lows in the upper 60s, along with very humid conditions. Beware of fog development Wednesday night.

We settle into a more typical summer pattern from Friday through next Tuesday. High pressure sits over the Atlantic and southerly winds continually feed Gulf of Mexico moisture into the region. Heating-of-the-day afternoon scattered storms will pop up in spots each day, fading during the evenings. Highs reach the lower 90s with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. On any given day some of these storms may produce gusty winds, hail, and very heavy downpours with localized flash flooding.

READ MORE | Heat safety tips

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest.  - Nick Austin
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.