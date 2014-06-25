Getting a small break from stormy weather

Good Wednesday! Rain and storm chances are lower the next couple days compared to the past few. Also, temperatures are heating up again.Slightly drier air moves into the Tennessee Valley Wednesday and Thursday, keeping showers and storms more isolated. So fewer neighborhoods are getting wet the next couple days in comparison to the past few days. Highs warm back to the upper 80s to 90° in the city with lows in the upper 60s, along with very humid conditions. Beware of fog development Wednesday night.We settle into a more typical summer pattern from Friday through next Tuesday. High pressure sits over the Atlantic and southerly winds continually feed Gulf of Mexico moisture into the region. Heating-of-the-day afternoon scattered storms will pop up in spots each day, fading during the evenings. Highs reach the lower 90s with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. On any given day some of these storms may produce gusty winds, hail, and very heavy downpours with localized flash flooding.Download thefor the latest. - Nick Austin