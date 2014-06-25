Jason Greer training for Ironman while raising funds for childhood cancer research

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Scenic City fireman Jason Greer signed up to race the Chattanooga Ironman nine months ago. There was one problem, and he'd be the first to tell you. At the time, running one lousy mile would take all he had but he had motivation to train.Motivation he wishes on no one else. Jason's son is battling life threatening cancer so jason is racing to raise money for childhood cancer research.Nine months in, 60 pounds down, "I started out i couldn't even run a half mile," said Jason.Jason has shed not only the weight but any doubt that he wouldn't finish the Chattanooga Ironman in September. On average he's logging 160-miles a week though water, on bike and by foot.Greer joked, "little bitty bike seats and big guys just don't go well together."Sure, it's been torture on his body but it pales in comparison to why he's doing it."What i've done these 9 months is basically nothing compared to what these kids do on a daily basis," said Jason.

Jason's racing combat childhood cancer. He's raising money for Emily's Power for a Cure, the Make a Wish Foundation of East Tennessee and most importantly for his inspiration, his son Tristian who refuses to quit fighting stage-4 neuroblastoma.

