Mahindra USA expands facility in Chattanooga

By Cheri Burt, Producer
One of the southeast's largest tractor dealers is expanding in Chattanooga.
Mahindra USA opened its new assembly and distribution center at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.
The new facility will accommodate an increase in production demands, generated by the expansion of the Mahindra tractor line in the U. S. 
It'll include regional product sales, and a service training center.
3.5 million dollars was invested for the new facility.   Mahindra USA is the number one selling tractor company in the world.

