Chattanooga building added to list of endangered structures

By Cheri Burt, Producer
At a news conference Tuesday, officials named the Chattanooga State office building to the list of endangered structures.
The 7-story building is located on McCallie Avenue and is owned by UTC.
University officials have said they may demolish the structure as early as this fall.
But others are hoping the school will preserve the building.
        
The annual list of endangered structures spotlights important examples of the nation's architectural, cultural, and natural heritage that are at risk of destruction.


