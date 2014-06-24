Downed tree causes chain reaction delay - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Downed tree causes chain reaction delay

By Cheri Burt, Producer
A downed tree caused some travel delays Tuesday night.
It was near the 21-hundred block of Hamill Road around 9:00.  A tree fell onto the railroad tracks, which in turn stopped a train, which blocked traffic.
Drivers had to turn around and find a route around the mess.
Hamill Road has since been cleared and reopened.

