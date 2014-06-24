Downed tree causes chain reaction delay Posted: Tuesday, June 24, 2014 10:48 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, June 24, 2014 11:33 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A downed tree caused some travel delays Tuesday night.

It was near the 21-hundred block of Hamill Road around 9:00. A tree fell onto the railroad tracks, which in turn stopped a train, which blocked traffic.

Drivers had to turn around and find a route around the mess.

Hamill Road has since been cleared and reopened.



